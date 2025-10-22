Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, is on its way to becoming a successful affair at the Indian box office. On the opening day, it drew decent numbers, and afterwards, it gained momentum brilliantly. On the first Tuesday, day 5, the film remained rock-steady and almost matched the collection of Monday. With such a run, it is just a few crores away from marking itself safe. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Bison Kaalamaadan earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Kollywood sports action drama opened to mixed to decent reviews, but among the ticket-buying audience, reactions have been mostly favorable. The appreciation is there, but it is also a fact that the real test of the film is yet to come, and in the first two weekdays, there was a benefit from the Diwali festive season. On the day of Laxmi Pujan (day 5), it earned an estimated 5.9 crores, staying rock-steady after day 5’s 6 crores.

Overall, Bison Kaalamaadan has earned an estimated 22.5 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 26.55 crores. Today, it is likely to surpass the 25 crore milestone, a notable achievement for a film made at a controlled budget.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 3.4 crores

Day 3 – 4.5 crores

Day 4 – 6 crores

Day 5 – 5.9 crores

Total – 22.5 crores

Inches away from entering the safe zone

With 22.5 crores, Bison Kaalamaadan is just a few steps away from entering the safe zone. For those who don’t know, the film was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this, it must earn 30 crore net to mark itself safe at the Indian box office and avoid the tag of failure.

From the current position, it requires just 7.5 crores to enter the safe zone, and this feat is expected to be achieved within the next 2-3 days. After crossing 30 crores, the film will begin its profitable journey.

