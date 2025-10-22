Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, continues to enjoy a smooth ride at the Indian box office. Made on a controlled budget, the film became a success story in no time and has already made decent returns. On day 5, it maintained good hold, helping it to surpass the lifetime collection of Dhanush’s Idli Kadai and become Kollywood’s 9th highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Kollywood romantic comedy had a very good opening weekend. Afterwards, both on Monday and Tuesday, it enjoyed a boost due to Diwali holidays. On Monday, day 4, it earned 10.8 crores, which also marked the highest single-day collection for the film. It was followed by 8.75 crores on Tuesday, day 5, thus showing a good hold.

Overall, Dude has earned an estimated 50.3 crore net (including Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 60.33 crores. As we can see, the rom-com has crossed its first major milestone of 50 crore net. In the next few days, it will also touch the 75 crore mark.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 9.75 crores

Day 2 – 10.4 crores

Day 3 – 10.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.8 crores

Day 5 – 8.75 crores

Total – 50.3 crores

Becomes Kollywood’s 9th highest-grosser of 2025

With 50.3 crores in the kitty, Dude has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. To achieve this feat, it surpassed Dhanush’s Idli Kadai (50.27 crores). In a couple of days, it will surpass Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii (59.36 crores). Even Retro (60.5 crores), Tourist Family (61.59 crores), and Madharaasi (62.82 crores) will soon be surpassed.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 net grossers of 2025:

Coolie – 285 crores Good Bad Ugly – 153.75 crores Dragon – 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 81.58 crores Madharaasi – 62.82 crores Tourist Family – 61.59 crores Retro – 60.5 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii – 59.36 crores Dude – 51.13 crores Idli Kadai – 50.27 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

