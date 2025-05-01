Suriya’s Retro directed by Karthik Subbaraj has been the talk of the town ever since its release. While it has earned praise for its gripping action and stellar performance by the lead, opinions are divided when it comes to the movie’s pacing and narrative choices. Here’s what fans are saying about the film on Twitter:

Netizens reactions:

Suriya’s portrayal of the protagonist, Paarivel Kannan, has left an indelible mark on the audience. His commitment to the role, especially in the high-intensity action sequences, has garnered praise. One netizen rated the movie with 3.5 out of 5 and wrote,

“Excellent first half with ultimate visualisation and execution of KS and extreme intensity of Suriya Anna. second half slowed down a bit with lags to maintain momentum and depth of first, else good. suriya the actor and star, is inherent by birth. decent movie.’

Fans were especially thrilled by moments like the 15-minute single-shot sequence in the film. One tweet mentioned, “#Retro 15 minutes single shot peak cinematic experience. Interval was so different in protoganist POV it was good. 2nd half was also good with lot of mass scenes which worked for me. Thank you @karthiksubbaraj for a classy movie @Music_Santhosh music.”

While Retro has received praise for its thrilling action sequences and creative direction, some fans felt that it was let down by its screenplay and emotional depth. A netizen wrote, “#Retro – has some interesting ideas but let down by a weak screenplay & shallow writing. Suriya shoulders the film, a treat to see him smile in the screen. Too many casting with not much depth. Technically good, stunts but with less emotions ends up as an okay watch.”

Some viewers felt the film missed the mark entirely, “A boring/never ending Snoozefest! And, like any other KS Padam – Shifts the genre in the second half and feels even more terrible from there. Awful.”

However, for others, Retro is a comeback of sorts for Suriya. One fan enthusiastically tweeted, “#Retro 4/5 A comeback for ages. Suriya sir’s best ever commercial film for ages. Box office champion. Sureshot blockbuster. A Karthik Subburaj Sambavam.”

Check out more tweets below:

#Retro – A gripping watch with a stellar first half! Karthik presents Suriya brilliantly in a mass, edgy role. Second half could be sharper, but the climax delivers. Suriya shines as both actor and star! 🌟 SaNa music literally dope af. 3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/bTa7OrXxYa — melvin pakur (@filmyshuv) May 1, 2025

Karthik Subburaj should keep winning. One of the few film maker who tries to give us something different in every of his movies..Makes us hooked through out the movie. No scamming, but Unique cinematic experience , I mean..#Retro — Ram (@RM_Says) May 1, 2025

#Retro Review:@Suriya_Offl potential is used better than his recent movies 15mins single shot🤯 Action love track worked in 1st half but got sidetracked in 2nd half BGM💥💯 Proceedings r slow Decent Watch!

2.75/5#Jyotika @karthiksubbaraj @hegdepooja @Music_Santhosh… pic.twitter.com/hkDVqUX9Ri — Avi🐉 (@avi_Gonuguntla) May 1, 2025

#Retro [#ABRatings – 3.5/5] – Good First half followed by an comparatively underwhelming second half

– #Suriya delivered his best & showcased how we wished to see him onscreen🫶

– 15 Mins Single shot, Interval block, JoJuGeorge – Suriya portion in 2nd half, Post Climax are the… pic.twitter.com/aHAMFWUrif — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) May 1, 2025

#Retro

Overall i think it is going to be decent watch but when compared to first half second half was bit lengthy some devotional content which didnot work for me particularly.

I guess its a better outing for suriya after disaster like kanguva for sure. — cinemaphile (@sriramgadde1) May 1, 2025

No Comeback Only goback🥱🥱🥱 Ena kandravi padam da ithuku epdi suriya ok sonna next rjbalaji ena panna kathurukano🥲 2hour 49 mins waste of time& money😌#RETRO pic.twitter.com/PwhYCZkI3v — AKracing (@Akraciing) May 1, 2025

In conclusion, while Retro may not be flawless, it’s a must-watch for fans of Suriya and action thrillers. The film offers intense performances, gripping sequences, and a strong star presence, even if the pacing occasionally falters.

