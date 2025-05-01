Nani’s much-anticipated HIT 3: The Third Case has finally hit theatres, and as expected, social media is buzzing with reactions. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, this action-heavy thriller takes a darker route, but while Nani’s performance is winning hearts, the film’s storytelling seems to be dividing opinions. Check out the initial reactions of netizens below:

HIT 3 Netizen Reactions

If there’s one thing everyone agrees on, it’s that Nani has completely owned the screen as Arjun Sarkaar. His raw, gritty transformation and explosive screen presence have left fans cheering. One user rated the HIT 3 with 3.5 out of 5 and wrote,

“Decent First half, Followed by Power packed second half – #Nani Completely stole the show with his Swag & performance – Gripping screenplay throughout the film – This part is majorly focused on Action, unlike suspense & twists like other parts – 2nd half was full of Blood bath Action. The multiple cameo of stars were super interesting. Excellent BGM work Overall a Neat Action packed thriller with theatrical extravaganza.”

Another echoed a similar sentiment, highlighting the tonal shift in the second half, and wrote, “1st half – investigative thriller, 2nd half – survival thriller. If you are a fan of investigation thrillers & violence, you’re going to have an absolute feast. There are more adrenaline-rush moments & high theatrical jumps in HIT 3 – Nani.”

Even in the midst of chaos, fans appreciated the detailing around Nani’s character:

“HIT3 – The Third Case :- Loud & Clear Ab ki Baar #ArjunSarkaar. HIT3 is not typical Suspense Thriller nor single toned Investigation Thriller! HIT3 is Mainly about Arjun Sarkaar – His Character, Behavior & An Investigation which he gets into with Diff. approach! (1/4)”, a netizen shared.

However, not everyone walked out satisfied. While the film had the blood and bullets, several viewers felt it lacked the cerebral thrills that HIT films are known for. One disappointed fan didn’t hold back and wrote, “#Hit3 – MISS Hit! Bloody Violent Nani is Terrific. Powerless Villain. Gud Cinematography & Pre Climax Stunt Choreo. Logicless & Predictable Narration. CTK Portions r cringe. Though multiple murders & investigations going on, its neither Tense nor Exciting. UNDERWHELMING.”

Another viewer found the film a mixed bag, “#HIT3 – Strictly an average film. #Nani did a great job and really carried the film with his performance. However, I felt that the surprise moments and the seat-gripping excitement from the previous HIT films were missing this time.”

And for some, it just didn’t hit at all. “Honestly, this was a huge letdown. Went in expecting a suspense thriller, got nothing but senseless violence and forced hero elevation. No strong plot, no gripping screenplay, and definitely no impact. Just noise. One-time watch, at best. 1.5/5.”

Check out more tweets below:

HIT 3: Final Word

HIT 3 delivers a high dose of violence, intense action, and a gripping central act by Nani, but misses the mark for those looking for a tightly wound investigative thriller. Whether it’s a hit or miss depends entirely on what you expect when you step in.

