Ashok Selvan’s sports drama, Blue Star, hit theaters on January 25, 2024, and quickly grabbed attention. After its successful theatrical run, the film made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video for Indian viewers and Tentkotta for international audiences.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! The movie has expanded its reach by landing on another major streaming platform. Already available on two platforms, Blue Star is now making its mark on a third, proving that audiences are still buzzing with interest in this gripping sports drama.

A Story That Goes Beyond The Game

Blue Star is not your typical sports film. Set in the backdrop of the 1990s in Arakkonam, the movie tells the story of two rival cricketers, Ranjith (Ashok Selvan), a Dalit Christian, and Rajesh (Shanthanu), a caste Hindu, who start as fierce opponents.

But as social realities hit hard, the two unite and stand against the oppressive system around them. The film not only celebrates the passion for cricket but also makes a bold statement on social justice and unity. It showcases how a simple sport can symbolize resistance and change.

The film also stars Keerthi Pandian, Ilango Kumaravel, Prithvi, and Lizzie Antony in important roles. Interestingly, this is the first time real-life couple Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian have shared the screen.

Where To Stream Blue Star Other Than Prime Video & Tentkotta?

The streaming giant, SUN NXT, recently announced that Blue Star will start streaming from tomorrow, May 1, 2025. The announcement post on X reads, “The ground is set, the stars are ready – match begins tomorrow! Blue Star streaming from Tomorrow on Sun NXT.”

The ground is set, the stars are ready – match begins tomorrow! 🔥 Blue Star streaming from Tomorrow on Sun NXT [Blue Star, Blue Star On Sun NXT, Ashok Selvan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, S. Jayakumar, Prithvi Rajan, Keerthi Pandian, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Lizzie Antony,… pic.twitter.com/9RsS8ly1If — SUN NXT (@sunnxt) April 30, 2025

The announcement has been met with excitement by fans who missed its theatrical run or are eager for a rewatch. Additionally, Indian viewers can stream it on Prime Video, and overseas audiences can catch it on Tentkotta. So, if you’re looking for a film that combines sports, heart, and a message, Blue Star is one to stream this May.

Check out the trailer of Blue Star below:

