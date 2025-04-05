Sailesh Kolanu, the mastermind behind the thrilling HIT franchise, is not keeping quiet. The director of the upcoming HIT 3 has slammed media outlets for spoiling key plot points of his film ahead of its release.

Known for weaving complex, gripping mysteries, Kolanu was visibly upset over recent media activities that allegedly revealed major twists. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment over the leak.

Sailesh Kolanu’s Direct Message to The Media

Sailesh Kolanu, in his tweet, describes a team working day and night, often beyond their limits, to deliver every moment of excitement in the cinema, which left a long-lasting impression on the audience. That impact is meant to be felt first in the theatre, not through a headline or a leaked clip.

Unfortunately, some in the media don’t pause before revealing key moments meant for the big screen. While the drive to report first is understandable, the responsibility to weigh what should be reported rests with the journalist and the publication—integrity matters.

For every single moment of excitement that is experienced in the cinemas by our audience, there is a story of a huge team working relentlessly for days and nights together, slogging beyond their physical capabilities. All for that moment of impact that we want to create in the… — Sailesh Kolanu (@KolanuSailesh) April 3, 2025

The director wrote a lengthy note, a portion of which reads, “It’s sad to see the plight of the media scenario today, some of whom don’t think even for a second before leaking details about the kind of moments that are meant to be enjoyed while watching the movie in the theatres only.”

Sailesh concluded, “There are moments in the history where journalists raised above their job description and chose not to report some events just because it’s not correct. I only wish these certain bunch of people had that kind of class. This kind of reporting is not just stealing a film crew’s hard work, it’s equivalent to stealing directly from the audience.”

His strong words reflect how damaging leaks can be for a film that relies heavily on suspense. For a mystery like HIT 3, where the thrill lies in the unknown, premature reveals can ruin the entire experience for viewers.

Sailesh Kolanu, Nani & The Expanding HIT Universe

Backed by actor-producer Nani, the HIT Universe is steadily growing, connecting each film to a larger narrative. With multiple story arcs and layered character development, HIT 3 is a crucial chapter that promises big reveals.

That’s why Sailesh’s plea for secrecy matters more than ever. It’s not just about a leak—it’s about respecting the time, effort, and passion that go into crafting an immersive cinematic experience.

