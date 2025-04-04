HIT: The Third Case (also known as HIT 3) has become one of the most anticipated films in recent memory. Buzz surrounding the movie, from casting news to plot rumors, has spread rapidly across social media.

Lead actor Nani has wrapped up shooting his scenes and has already kicked off promotional activities. The film is slated for release on May 1, 2025. Rumors about an actor from another South Indian film industry taking up a prominent cameo role have been circulating online recently. And now, we have a name to add to that buzz.

According to Telugu 360, the actor is Karthi from Kollywood. He is also reportedly set to be the main lead in the next film of the franchise. According to the report, he has already finished filming his scenes for HIT 3.

There’s no official confirmation from the makers, but an announcement is expected soon. Vijay Sethupathi is another top Tamil actor associated with the project. Following the recent trend, this film is also being promoted as highly violent. It is said to be the most violent entry in the HIT franchise so far.

