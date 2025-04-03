After its theatrical release, the much-talked-about Telugu horror-comedy Tuk Tuk is finally gearing up for its OTT premiere. According to 123Telugu, the film hit the big screens on March 21, 2025, and is set to stream on ETV Win. Fans who missed it in theaters can watch it on the digital platform starting April 10, 2025.

Directed by Supreeth C Krishna, the film blends horror with comedy, offering a unique twist to the supernatural genre. With Harsh Roshan, Karthikeya Dev, Saanve Megghana, Nihal Kodhaty, and Dayanand Reddy in key roles, the movie has received praise for its entertaining screenplay and quirky storyline.

What Makes Tuk Tuk Stand Out?

Tuk Tuk revolves around three youngsters who modify an old scooter into a vibrant festival rickshaw. However, their innocent act turns dark when they accidentally awaken a supernatural force. As eerie and comedic moments unfold, the trio must navigate through a series of spooky yet hilarious situations.

While the horror-comedy had a decent theatrical run, its unique premise and blend of humor with horror have made it an eagerly awaited release on OTT. Audiences have also appreciated the film’s special effects and gripping sequences.

Theatrical Journey & Reception

To announce the movie’s theatrical run, lead actor Nihal Kodhaty took to Instagram to announce the film’s release date. His post read: “Honk Honk! #TukTuk is arriving in theatres near you on the March 21st! Ochesthunnnnnaaaaaaaam. Team #TukTuk wishes each one of you a Very Happy Mahashivarathri. #TukTukOnMarch21 #SupreethCKrishna #RahulReddy #LokkuSriVarun.”

Upon its theatrical release, the film received a mixed to positive response from both critics and audiences. While some praised its refreshing take on horror-comedy, others found it to be a lighthearted entertainer with its share of spooky surprises. Despite not being a blockbuster at the box office, the film has gained popularity through word of mouth.

As it arrives on ETV Win, Tuk Tuk is expected to reach a larger audience. If you love horror mixed with comedy, stream it on April 10, 2025!

