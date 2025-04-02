Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated political action thriller Jana Nayagan is already making waves. Even before its theatrical release, the film has secured an unprecedented satellite rights deal. According to reports, Sun TV has acquired the film’s satellite rights for a record-breaking ₹55 crores.

With Vijay’s massive box-office appeal and the film’s intense political backdrop, this deal was bound to attract major broadcasters. The acquisition ensures that Jana Nayagan will reach an extensive audience following its theatrical run, further solidifying its blockbuster potential.

What Makes ‘Jana Nayagan’ So Special?

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan will be released on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the lavish Pongal celebrations. Produced under the provisional title Thalapathy 69, Jana Nayagan represents Vijay’s 69th lead role movie. The movie features an ensemble lead cast of Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Jana Nayagan also features an excellent supporting cast, comprising Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Jisshu Sengupta, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

On the technical front, the film promises a high-quality cinematic experience, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, Sathyan Sooryan handling the cinematography, and Pradeep E. Ragav in charge of editing.

Jana Nayagan OTT rights

In addition to its record-breaking satellite deal, Jana Nayagan has also secured its digital rights with Amazon Prime Video for a whopping ₹121 crore. With a reported budget of ₹400 crore, the film stands among the most expensive Indian productions to date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Beyond its post-theatrical rights, the makers have been steadily building anticipation. The film’s first poster was unveiled on January 26, 2025, featuring lead actor Vijay taking a selfie. The title announcement, accompanied by this striking visual, further fueled excitement for the political action thriller.

With its grand scale, powerhouse cast, and massive pre-release deals, Jana Nayagan is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle to watch out for.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Cast Salary: Did Chiyaan Vikram Charge 54% Of The Entire Budget, 30 Times More Than the Director?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News