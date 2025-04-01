Jana Nayagan is more of an emotion than a film. It marks the final film of Thalapathy Vijay in Indian cinema before he enters politics. It is set for a theatrical release on Pongal 2026. The digital rights have reportedly been sold for a staggering sum, but it is lower than The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT). Scroll below for a detailed report!

Jana Nayagan OTT rights

As per Track Tollywood, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video engaged in a tough battle to own the digital rights of H Vinoth’s directorial. Prime Video ultimately won the battle and paid a staggering 121 crores to buy the OTT rights of Jana Nayagan.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is reportedly mounted on a whopping budget of 400 crores and is one of the most expensive Indian films. It has recovered almost 30.25% of its estimated cost through digital rights alone!

Jana Nayagan vs The GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, The Greatest Of All Time, enjoyed massive pre-release hype. The GOAT digital rights were reportedly sold to Netflix at 125 crores. While the upcoming political action thriller has cracked a similar deal, it is still below his penultimate film.

More about Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy 69 was earlier scheduled to be released worldwide in October 2025. However, it has now been postponed and will hit the theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festivities.

It might clash at the box office with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, which has also been confirmed for Pongal 2026 release. However, fans are furious and believe their icon deserves a solo release for his last film.

Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in the leading roles. The supporting cast features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Jisshu Sengupta, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

It is produced by KVN Productions.

