In 2022, Kantara took theatres by storm, not only in its native but also in other languages. It put writer, director, and lead actor Rishab Shetty in the limelight at a pan-Indian level. Naturally, the anticipation for the next installment in the franchise was extremely high. Now, three years after the original, the next film will be released on October 2, 2025.

However, there were rumors online that the release date might be postponed. But now, the makers have clarified that they are sticking to the previously announced schedule. They confirmed this via a social media video with the caption: “No doubts, no delays. The legendary saga unfolds on October 2, 2025.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kantara (@kantarafilm)

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, set in the same universe. Produced by Hombale Films, the film boasts a massive budget. In January, India Today revealed that an extensive war sequence was filmed with international specialists and a large crew.

However, the production has encountered challenges, including legal troubles. Locals have alleged that the crew has damaged forest areas and disrupted wildlife. Kantara: Chapter 1 is a period action drama set during the Kadamba period (345 CE–540 CE), depicting the rule of the ancient royal family of Kadamba.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Tuk Tuk OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where You Can Watch This Horror Comedy Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News