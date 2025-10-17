Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, and others, has already sealed its fate at the Indian box office due to disappointing earnings. After a good start, the film slowed down drastically, resulting in an underwhelming collection. Recently, it completed its two-week theatrical run and is now approaching its end. Amid this, it has managed to touch the 50 crore mark in net collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 16!

How much did Idli Kadai earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Kollywood drama failed to capitalize on its extended opening week and earned 44.25 crores by the end of 9 days. During the second weekend, there was no relief, as the film earned only 4.05 crores. On the second Monday, day 13, it earned only 50 lakh. On Tuesday, day 14, it earned 49 lakh, followed by 40 lakh on Wednesday, day 15. On Thursday, day 16, it earned 34 lakh.

During the second week, Idli Kadai earned only 5.78 crores, showing a drop of a huge 86.93% or 87% from the 9-day extended opening week of 44.25 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 50.03 crore net (Tamil and Telugu combined) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection is 59.03 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (9-day) – 44.25 crores

Week 2 – 5.78 crores

Total – 50.03 crores

Dhanush scores a hat-trick of half-centuries!

As we can see, Idli Kadai has touched the 50 crore net milestone. With this, Dhanush has registered a hat-trick of 50 crore net grossers at the Indian box office. It is his third consecutive half-century after Raayan and Kuberaa.

Take a look at Dhanush’s hat-trick of half-centuries:

Raayan – 94.79 crores

Kuberaa – 90.9 crores

Idli Kadai – 50.03 crores

More about the film

Written and directed by Dhanush, the Kollywood drama was theatrically released on October 1, 2025. The film was produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush under the banner of Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films. It was distributed by Red Giant Movies.

