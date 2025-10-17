Kantara: Chapter 1 has concluded its two-week theatrical run and is just a few steps away from entering the coveted 500 crore club. With this feat, it’ll be the second Kannada film to achieve this glorious milestone, following Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. But before that big celebration, the film has achieved a significant feat at the Indian box office. With a solid weekend and good earnings on weekdays, it has registered the second-biggest second week of 2025 after Chhaava. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

Advertisement

The Kannada magnum opus performed well during the second week. During the second weekend, it amassed a strong 101 crores. On the second Monday, day 12, it maintained a good hold, earning 13.35 crores. On Tuesday, day 13, it saw an upward trend due to blockbuster Tuesday rates, earning 14.15 crores. On Wednesday, day 14, it dropped significantly and earned 10.5 crores. Another 15.52% drop followed it, as the film earned an estimated 8.87 crores on Thursday, day 15, thus falling below the 10 crore mark for the first time.

During the second week, Kantara: Chapter 1 earned 147.87 crores, showing a drop of 56.17% from the 8-day extended opening week of 337.4 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 485.27 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 15 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it equals 572.61 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.87 crores

Total – 485.27 crores

Records the 2nd biggest week 2 of 2025!

With 147.87 crores coming in the last 7 days, Kantara: Chapter 1 has registered the second-biggest week 2 of 2025. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is at the top with 186.18 crores. If calculated, it is ahead with a 25.9% or 26% higher collection than Rishab Shetty’s film.

Turns out to be a big success

Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, the Kannada magnum opus has emerged as a big winner. Despite being the most expensive film of Sandalwood, with a reported budget of 125 crores, it became a big success in no time, and so far, it has made a return on investment (ROI) of 360.27 crores. It equals 288.21% returns.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar Silently Crosses A Major Milestone In 2025, Registers His 2nd Highest Collection In A Single Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News