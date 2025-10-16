With a current global tally of $52.5 million, Francis Lawrence’s critically acclaimed film The Long Walk has recently achieved three significant box office milestones. The hard-hitting dystopian thriller now ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025 (Box Office Mojo), has surpassed the $50 million global milestone, and in doing so, has also crossed its estimated $50 million break-even point at the box office (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).
The survival thriller has recently overtaken several popular 2025 titles, including One of Them Days, Flight Risk, Black Bag, and Nobody 2. And now, it is just a few million dollars short of a horror film directed by the filmmaker behind The Conjuring Universe instalment, Annabelle: Creation, and the Shazam! Films.
We’re talking about David F. Sandberg’s 2025 video game-based horror flick, Until Dawn. Let’s take a look at how much The Long Walk needs to earn more to outgross it globally, and more importantly, can it?
The Long Walk vs. Until Dawn – Box Office Comparison
Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:
The Long Walk – Box Office Summary
- Domestic: $34.2 million
- International: $18.3 million
- Worldwide: $52.5 million
Until Dawn – Box Office Summary
- Domestic: $20.2 million
- International: $33.8 million
- Worldwide: $54 million
As the numbers show, The Long Walk is currently behind the global earnings of Until Dawn by roughly $1.5 million. However, due to competition from recent theatrical releases and its upcoming digital release, the film may struggle to surpass this mark during its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict is expected to become clear in the coming days.
What Is The Long Walk About?
The film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among others.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
