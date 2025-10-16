With a current global tally of $52.5 million, Francis Lawrence’s critically acclaimed film The Long Walk has recently achieved three significant box office milestones. The hard-hitting dystopian thriller now ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025 (Box Office Mojo), has surpassed the $50 million global milestone, and in doing so, has also crossed its estimated $50 million break-even point at the box office (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

Advertisement

The survival thriller has recently overtaken several popular 2025 titles, including One of Them Days, Flight Risk, Black Bag, and Nobody 2. And now, it is just a few million dollars short of a horror film directed by the filmmaker behind The Conjuring Universe instalment, Annabelle: Creation, and the Shazam! Films.

We’re talking about David F. Sandberg’s 2025 video game-based horror flick, Until Dawn. Let’s take a look at how much The Long Walk needs to earn more to outgross it globally, and more importantly, can it?