Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has now officially outperformed its predecessor, A New Era, in every major box office metric and is steadily approaching the three-figure mark worldwide. As the costliest and final chapter of the series, it is currently screening in over 1,000 theatres across North America, pulling in around a thousand dollars per day per theatre.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Weekend Box Office Dip In North America

Advertisement

The Grand Finale last crossed the $1 million mark in a single day domestically on September 27, 2025. Its most recent weekend saw earnings dip slightly, just above $730K, marking the first time since release that daily collections fell below $1 million, with a nearly 46% drop compared to the prior weekend, per Box Office Mojo.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Outperforms A New Era At Home

Despite the decline in domestic earnings, The Grand Finale has now overtaken A New Era’s total North American gross of $44.1 million. It is expected to add a few more dollars before concluding its theatrical run. Internationally, it had already outperformed A New Era, and its total haul now positions it as the second-highest-grossing movie in the trilogy, trailing only the original Downton Abbey film, which earned $194.6 million. The Grand Finale’s late surge in international markets has pushed it close to the $100 million worldwide mark, a milestone that now seems barely within reach.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale May Witness Loss Despite A Decent Haul

The film’s financial picture is mixed, as it requires a production budget of around $125 million to break even. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is unlikely to recover its costs at the current pace. The last instalment may not break records or cover its full costs, but it has secured its place above A New Era and added a notable finish to the beloved trilogy, ending the Downton Abbey saga on a slightly higher note than expected.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office Summary

Domestic – $44.3 million

International – $51.4 million

Worldwide- $95.7 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Long Walk Worldwide Box Office: Stephen King’s Latest Adaptation Surpasses Stanley Kubrick-Led The Shining

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News