Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, has finally arrived in theatres. In the last few days, the film’s buzz picked up well, especially after the trailer release. The effect of this could be seen on day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office, as it generated a good pace within a couple of days and concluded ticket sales on a good note. Keep reading for a detailed report!

It was yesterday that the full-fledged bookings for the latest Kollywood release started, and within no time, it picked up pace. Despite being a newbie, Pradeep has established his name among the audience and also enjoys goodwill. This helped his latest release enjoy good hype on the ground level. Also, the trailer has helped elevate the buzz.

Final day 1 advance booking report of Dude

While Dude is enjoying good buzz for its original Tamil version, the Telugu-dubbed version is also expected to do well. As per the final advance booking update for day 1, the film sold around 1.82 lakh tickets in Tamil. In Telugu, it sold over 63 thousand tickets. Overall, it sold 2.44+ lakh tickets for the opening day through pre-sales.

Talking about the day 1 advance booking collection, Dude grossed 3.91 crores (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. This is really a good number for an actor (Pradeep), who is just two-film old in the film industry.

Already registers Pradeep Ranganathan’s 2nd biggest opening at the Indian box office!

With 3.91 crore gross in the kitty, the film has already emerged as Pradeep Ranganathan’s second biggest opener by overtaking his debut film, Love Today. For those who don’t know, Love Today opened at 2.89 crore gross. When compared to his second film, Dragon, the latest rom-com has earned more than half of the opening-day collection.

Dragon scored 7.67 crore gross at the Indian box office on day 1. If calculated, pre-sales’ collection of Dude equals 50.97% or 51% of Dragon’s opening day. This is simply superb, and the film is all set for a double-digit start.

Opening day gross collection of Pradeep Ranganathan’s films (highest to lowest):

Dragon – 7.67 crores Dude – 3.91 crores (advance booking only) Love Today – 2.89 crores

