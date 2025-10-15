Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is just two days away from hitting the big screens. Yes, the film is releasing on October 17 and is enjoying good buzz around it. Since Pradeep is returning after the big success of Dragon, expectations from his upcoming movie are high, and it is likely to emerge as his biggest opener comfortably at the Indian box office. It also has a strong chance of hitting one important day 1 milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

A few days back, the trailer of the upcoming Kollywood romantic action comedy film was unveiled on the internet, and it met with mostly positive reception. It elevated the buzz of the film, setting the stage for a good start. The halo effect of Dragon will definitely come into play. While the original Tamil version is expected to open well, the Telugu version is also anticipated to show good support on its opening day.

Dragon is Pradeep Ranganathan’s biggest opener at the Indian box office

For those who don’t know, Pradeep Ranganathan debuted in 2022 and has done only two films so far. In just two films, he has already established a name for himself and emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Kollywood. Out of the two films he has done, his biggest opener has been his last theatrical release, Dragon, which opened at 6.5 crore net at the Indian box office.

Dude is likely to be Pradeep’s first film to achieve this day 1 milestone

Speaking about his next, Dude is expected to be much better than Dragon, and one can sense the hype on the ground. It is also likely to become Pradeep’s first film to achieve the milestone of 10 crore net on day 1. Touching this milestone with the third film will definitely be a good feat, paving the way for a much bigger success as a commercial actor.

Even globally, it is expected to open well, and in the long run, it is expected to be a 100 crore grosser, thus becoming Pradeep’s second film to achieve the feat after Dragon.

