The box office is a little slow with no movies making headlines with their dailies. Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is going steady with its dailies and is on track to beat a Danny Boyle-helmed post-apocalyptic horror flick released this year, gaining a lot of love and appreciation. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer movie received strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, and the actors’ performances have been praised as well. Director Paul Thomas Anderson also received praise from the critics, calling it one of the frontrunners for major awards.

One Battle After Another crosses $140 million worldwide.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, One Battle After Another collected $6.8 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. The thriller movie collected $1.12 million on its third Monday, which was also celebrated as Indigenous People’s Day in North America. It only dropped by -1.6 % from last Monday, when it collected $1.3 million. The domestic collection of the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer movie is $55.7 million. With that, the worldwide collection of the film hits $140.9 million.

On track to beat Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later

Danny Boyle‘s 28 Years Later is the third film in the 28 Days Later film series, released years after 2007’s 28 Weeks Later. Danny Boyle and Alex Garland teamed up again after the first film, which is now a cult classic. The 2025 movie collected $151.28 million worldwide, garnering ample praise and appreciation from the critics and audience.

One Battle After Another is around $11 million away from surpassing the global haul of 28 Years Later. This is significant because Boyle’s film is the #21 highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide. Surpassing it will push Leo’s movie close to entering the 2025 top 20 grossers.

More about the movie

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s movie has beaten a handful of trending movies this year at the worldwide box office. It includes Mickey 17, Smurfs, The Accountant 2, and Ballerina. In the following weeks, it will cross $150 million. The film features some gritty action as it follows an ex-revolutionary forced back into his former combative lifestyle when a corrupt military officer pursues him and his daughter. It was released on September 26.

Box Office Summary of One Battle After Another

North America – $57.7 million

International – $85.2 million

Worldwide – $140.9 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Officially Beats It: Chapter Two As The 2nd Highest-Grossing Horror Movie Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News