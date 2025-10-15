The Conjuring: Last Rites has finally done it. It has surpassed the global haul of It: Chapter Two to achieve a phenomenal feat at the box office. The Conjuring 4 impressed everyone with its excellent performance and is still going strong. It is now officially the second-highest-grossing Hollywood horror movie of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror flick is still in the domestic top five rankings even after its sixth weekend. This is possible mainly because there are no buzzworthy films currently at the theaters, and those that are there are doing a decent job, providing less competition at this stage of release for Last Rites.

The Conjuring: Last Rites’ worldwide box office collections after 39 days

On its 6th Monday/day 39, The Conjuring 4 collected $464K across 2334 screens. The film witnessed a hike of 20.2% from last weekend, taking The Conjuring: Last Rites’ domestic total to $173.08 million. It crossed the $300 million milestone internationally this weekend, and with that, the horror flick’s worldwide collection is $473.9 million.

Surpasses It: Chapter Two as the 2nd highest-grossing horror flick ever!

IT: Chapter Two is the sequel to It, the highest-grossing horror movie ever. It is the second of a two-part adaptation of Stephen King‘s 1986 novel, It. According to The Numbers, the 2019 movie collected $473.09 million worldwide despite the mixed reviews and became the second biggest horror flick in history.

Now, The Conjuring 4 has grazed past It Chapter Two in 39 days, snatching away the title of the second biggest horror film ever. Michael Chaves‘ movie will earn more in the following days, but beating It’s $704.2 million global haul is not possible anymore. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in theaters on September 5 and is now also available on digital platforms.

Box office summary of The Conjuring 4

North America – $173.08 million

International – $300.9 million

Worldwide – $473.9 million

