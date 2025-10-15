Released amid a huge fan frenzy, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surprised box office enthusiasts by exceeding all expectations in India. Considering the buzz and success across the globe, it was expected to do well here, but no one ever thought it would register a double-digit start and comfortably cross the 70 crore mark in net collection. Now that it has slowed down, let’s take a look at its performance so far.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the Japanese animated dark fantasy action film was released in Indian theatres on September 12. Over the years, anime has generated a solid fan base in the country, and fans got an opportunity this time to pull off big celebrations. In the advance booking stage itself, it registered strong numbers, and even through walk-ins, it got good support in the initial days.

How much did Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earn at the Indian box office in 33 days?

In the first 3-day opening weekend, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned 38.93 crores, registering the biggest ever opening weekend for an anime film and also emerging as the highest-grossing anime film at the Indian box office. By the end of the opening week, it earned 52.98 crores. After the first week, it didn’t make big earnings, but to date, it has kept the scoreboard ticking despite a big film like Kantara: Chapter 1 witnessing a grand release.

As per the latest update, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has spent 33 days in theaters, and during this span, it has earned an estimated 71.46 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Very soon, it’ll conclude its theatrical run, and the final collection will be around 72 crores.

Creates history for an anime film

With 71.46 crores in the kitty already, it has become the first anime film to cross the 70 crore mark in net collection, thus creating history. Making the same level of earnings looks very difficult in the coming years. Let’s see if any other anime film surprises us and breaks the record much earlier than expected.

