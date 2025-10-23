Keerthiswaran’s directorial Dude is among the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025. It will soon surpass Thalaivan Thalaivii to take over the 8th spot. Along with that, the romantic action comedy is set to emerge as Pradeep Ranganathan’s #2 highest-grosser of all time. Scroll below for the day 6 collection!

Dude Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Mamitha Baiju co-starrer earned 4 crores on day 6. It was a regular working day amid the festive season, which led to a 54% drop in collections, compared to 8.75 crore earned on Diwali.

The net box office collection in India concludes at 54.30 crores after 6 days. Dude is currently the 9th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It is now chasing the lifetime total of Thalaivan Thalaivii (59.36 crores) to steal the 8th spot.

Take a look at the day-wise net box office collection below:

Day 1 – 9.75 crores

Day 2 – 10.4 crores

Day 3 – 10.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.8 crores

Day 5 – 8.75 crores

Day 6 – 4 crores

Total – 54.3 crores

What is the Dude budget?

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s film was made on an estimated cost of 35 crores. In only 6 days, it has raked in profits of 55%. Dude is a box office success, but will gain the hit verdict once it earns double its investments.

Set to become Pradeep Ranganathan’s 2nd highest grosser!

Pradeep Ranganathan delivered his highest-grossing film earlier this year with Dragon. He is now only 12.27 crores away from beating Love Today, which is #2 highest-grosser at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Pradeep Ranganathan’s highest-grossing films in India (net collection) below:

Dragon: 102.55 crores Love Today: 66.57 crores Dude: 54.30 crores

Dude Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 35 crores

India net: 54.30 crores

India Gross: 64.07 crores

ROI: 55%

Overseas gross: 20.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 84.57 crores

Verdict: Success

