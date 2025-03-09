After Madha Gaja Raja and Kudumbasthan, Kollywood tasted another big success in 2025 with Dragon. It has already exceeded all expectations and is heading towards the big milestone of 150 crore gross. It’s a dream for a newbie, Pradeep Ranganathan, who just witnessed his second theatrical release as a lead. With consecutive successful films at the worldwide box office, he is truly emerging as a credible actor.

Impressive debut

For those who aren’t aware, Pradeep made his acting debut as a lead in 2022 with Love Today. The Tamil romantic comedy was a big success among audiences and critics. It was like a dream debut for any actor, and against a low budget of 6 crores, it earned a massive 66.57 crore net, which equals 78.55 crore gross. Even overseas, it performed well by earning 5 crores.

Overall, Love Today was a blockbuster with a worldwide total of 83.55 crore gross. After such a debut, Pradeep Ranganathan has reached new heights by entering the 100 crore club with his second outing.

Dragon’s massive success at the worldwide box office

Dragon has earned a solid 87.90 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days. Including taxes, its domestic earnings stand at 103.72 crore gross. Internationally, too, it’s a big success by amassing 30.40 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film stands at a rocking 134.12 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 87.90 crores

India gross- 103.72 crores

Overseas gross- 30.40 crores

Worldwide gross- 134.12 crores

Rise of Pradeep Ranganathan

In India (net collection), from the debut film’s 66.57 crores, Pradeep has witnessed a jump of 32%, with his Dragon earning 87.90 crores in 16 days. Overseas, the collection went from 5 crores to 30.40 crores, thus showing a jump of 508%. This is insane growth and takes the actor to a different level. Naturally, there are sky-high expectations from his third film, Love Insurance Kompany.

Hindi-dubbed version releasing soon!

Following the film’s success in Tamil and Telugu, it is now arriving in the Hindi-dubbed version. With a new title, Return Of The Dragon, the Hindi-dubbed version hits theatres on March 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: SVSC Re-Release Box Office: Venkatesh & Mahesh Babu’s Family Drama Pulls Off Rocking Collections After 12 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News