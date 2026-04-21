Arjun Tanwar, a versatile artist, is back with a brand-new song called “Haathon Ki Dawa.” Compared to his earlier high-energy singles, such as Mein Deewana and Banjare, the song represents a radical shift, revealing the artist’s more melodic and vulnerable side.

Arjun is well-known for being a gifted dancer, actor, and singer. In the slice-of-life movie Detective Sherdil, he made his acting debut opposite Diljit Dosanjh, which was a pivotal moment in his varied career.

Haathon Ki Dawa Brings Arjun Tanwar & Vishakha Dhiman Together

Arjun is an intensely passionate dancer who has often demonstrated his skill and dedication. Beyond the stage, he has established himself in the music industry with hits like Main Deewana and Banjare, demonstrating his versatility as a performer.

Vishakha Dhiman, a talented artist, appears beside him in the video. Vishakha, who is well-known for her roles in popular songs like Kashmiri Seb by Wazir Patar under T-Series and Three Sixty (Parmish Verma & Dilpreet Dhillon) for Speed Records, adds a subtle elegance to this heartbreaking story.

More About Haathon Ki Dawa

‘Haathon Ki Dawa’ is a slow, soulful melody that tells the story of a man in love with his best friend.

The song is a sweet yet heartbreaking tribute to unspoken love, blending a soft acoustic vibe with an emotional honesty that resonates with anyone who has ever loved from a distance.

‘Haathon Ki Dawa’ is out now and available on the Saregama YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

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