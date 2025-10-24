Kannada mythological action film Kantara Chapter 1 is now inching closer to the 200 crore club at the Hindi box office. Rishab Shetty starrer is enjoying a glorious run despite strong competition from Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Check out the latest collection on day 22.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 22

According to estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 accumulated 4 crores on day 22. It was a partial holiday due to Bhai Dooj, but the strict competition at the ticket windows led to a minimal drop of around 15%.

The overall box office collection at the box office concludes at 193.62 crores after 22 days. The second weekend is around the corner, which means Rishab Shetty‘s directorial will make a cakewalk entry into the 200 crore club. And in the process, it will also surpass Housefull 5 (198.41 crores) and emerge as the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 in Hindi.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (net collection) in Hindi below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 54.57 crores

Week 3: 28.95 crores

Total: 193.62 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 is also the sixth highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South film in history. The next target is to surpass RRR (277 crores) and officially enter the top 5. It will be interesting to see if Hombale Films‘ production manages to achieve the milestone in its lifetime.

It’s a super-duper hit!

Hombale Films spent an estimated cost of 60 crores in the Hindi release of the Kantara prequel. In three weeks, the makers have minted impressive returns of 223%. The super-duper hit continues, setting new benchmarks for the mythological action franchise!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary (22 days)

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 193.62 crores

ROI: 223%

Gross collection: 228.47 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

