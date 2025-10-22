Rishab Shetty-led Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as a big success story at the worldwide box office, and it still has some fuel left in the tank. It’s already the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and has achieved several milestones. In India, it recently surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and entered the top 10 grossers list. However, the same thing might not happen globally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the post-pandemic era, we have witnessed some insane collections from certain movies, which built unrealistic expectations about the Kantara prequel. Even before its release, the film was said to be the next 1000 crore grosser, a feat akin to climbing Mount Everest. While nothing is impossible, expecting 1000 crores from every big release is not practical. Due to this, some are underestimating the performance despite it crossing the mega milestone of 750 crores.

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the worldwide box office in 20 days?

Released amid high expectations, Kantara: Chapter 1 has performed brilliantly so far. In India, it has amassed 547.1 crore net, which equals a gross of 645.57 crores. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 108.5 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 20-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 754.07 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 547.1 crores

India gross – 645.57 crores

Overseas gross – 108.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 754.07 crores

Likely to stay out of the top 10 Indian grossers globally

Even though Kantara: Chapter 1 has amassed over 754.07 crore gross, it might fail to be among the top 10 Indian grossers globally. The 10th position has been held by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which amassed 910.72 crores. To join the list, the Kannada biggie will need 156.66 crores more, which is unlikely to happen.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers globally:

Dangal – 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2 – 1800 crores Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crores RRR – 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Jawan – 1163.82 crores Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores Animal – 910.72 crores

