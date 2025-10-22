Pawan Kalyan-led OG was released amid extremely high expectations. Although it ultimately failed, it managed to generate good profits in the selected territories, and North America is one of those successful territories. Even at the North American box office, it underperformed after a blockbuster start, but overall, the collection was good enough, resulting in overflows for the distributor. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Backed by solid pre-release buzz, the Tollywood action thriller registered massive pre-sales. It led to a historic premiere collection, with a staggering $3.13 million coming in. Including the collection of day 1, the film posted a bumper opening of $3.67 million. Afterwards, it dropped significantly due to mixed word-of-mouth, and eventually, it settled for a much lesser collection than the actual potential.

How much did OG earn at the North American box office?

After the start of $3.67 million, OG witnessed significant drops and couldn’t cover a long distance. Still, it scored much higher than the breakeven target. Overall, the magnum opus has concluded its lifetime run at the North American box office by earning $5.596 million. In Indian rupees, it equals 49.09 crores (as per the current currency rate).

Ends its run as Tollywood’s 8th highest-grosser in North America

With $5.596 million in the kitty, OG has concluded its theatrical run as Tollywood’s 8th highest-grossing film at the North American box office. To achieve the feat, it surpassed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ($3.63 million) and HanuMan ($5.31 million). With some push, it would have crossed Devara ($6.07 million), but it failed to do so.

Take a look at the top 10 Tollywood grossers in North America:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Salaar – $8.94 million Baahubali – $8.48 million Devara – $6.07 million OG – $5.59 million HanuMan – $5.31 million Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – $3.63 million

About the film

The Tollywood action thriller is directed by Sujeeth, and it also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjus Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. It is backed by DVV Entertainment. The film was theatrically released on September 25, 2025.

