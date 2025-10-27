Mari Selvaraj’s directorial Bison Kaalamaadan is officially a success at the Indian box office. Made on a budget of 30 crores, Dhruv Vikram starrer entered the safe zone in only 9 days. However, it may fail to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 10

The second week began on a slow note as the Tamil sports action drama fell below the 2 crore mark. But it concluded the second weekend on a favorable note. As per Sacnilk, Bison Kaalamaadan earned 3 crores on day 10. It witnessed a 13% growth compared to 2.65 crores garnered on the second Saturday.

The overall earnings in India conclude at 35.35 crores net in 10 days, which is approximately 41.71 crores in gross earnings. Bison Kaalamaadan is made on an estimated budget of 30 crores. It is now a plus affair at the box office, with profits of 17.83% so far.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 27.25 crores

Weekend 2: 8.10 crores

Total: 35.35 crores

Will Bison Kaalamaadan enter the top 10 Kollywood grossers of 2025?

Dhruv Vikram’s sports action drama needs to earn over 64.90 crores to beat Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude and enter the top 10 Tamil grossers of 2025. It would need an 83% jump in earnings, which may be difficult as it will face a drop during the weekdays. There’s also competition at the ticket windows, which will make the target more challenging. Albeit, Bison Kaalamaadan will conclude its box office journey as a profitable affair.

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Summary Day 10

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 35.35 crores

India gross: 41.71 crores

ROI: 17.83%

Overseas gross: 5.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 47.46 crores

Verdict: Plus

