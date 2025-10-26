Bison Kaalamaadan has turned out to be another latest success story from Kollywood after Dude. Made on a controlled budget, the film started its journey on a good note and further maintained the momentum even after the opening weekend. It faced drops, but they had been normal so far, resulting in a healthy collection at the Indian box office. In the meantime, the Dhruv Vikram starrer entered the safe zone recently and has started its profit-making journey. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Bison Kaalamaadan earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

Despite facing stiff competition from Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s Dude, the Kollywood sports action drama has been enjoying its share of audience due to decent word-of-mouth. Backed by mostly favorable word-of-mouth and the Diwali festive season, the film amassed 27.25 crores in the first week. On the second Friday, day 8, it witnessed a slight upward trend due to the film’s release in Telugu. On day 8, it earned 1.75 crores, showing a slight growth from day 7’s 1.6 crores. On Saturday, day 9, it earned 3 crores, thus jumping by a whopping 71.42%.

Overall, Bison Kaalamaadan has earned an estimated 32 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 37.76 crores. Today, it is expected to jump further and comfortably cross the 35 crore mark.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 27.25 crores

Day 8 – 1.75 crores

Day 9 – 3 crores

Total – 32 crores

Chiyaan Vikram failed, but his son, Dhruv Vikram, succeeds in 2025!

Reportedly, Bison Kaalamaadan was made on a budget of 30 crores. So, in 9 days, it has recovered its full budget and entered the safe zone. It has already started making profits, thus becoming a success at the Indian box office. With this, Dhruv Vikram has scored a success in 2025.

On the other hand, his father, Chiyaan Vikram, failed to leave a mark in 2025. He had only one theatrical release this year, with Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, which proved to be a losing affair. Made on a reported budget of 55 crores, it ended up earning 42.71 crore net, thus facing a deficit of 12.29 crores.

