Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, faced a bigger-than-expected drop post-Diwali, but still, it has managed to amass a healthy sum. While it has already become a successful affair at the Indian box office, it is now chasing the hit verdict, which looks easily achievable from the current position. With this, Pradeep is all set to deliver another big hit after the grand success of Dragon. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

In the first four days, the latest Kollywood rom-com had a solid run, but it dropped more than expected afterwards. However, the drop isn’t worrisome because the film has already done its job in the opening weekend. Recently, it concluded its first week and entered the second week on a decent note. After facing a regular drop on the second Friday, it displayed a jump yesterday, on day 9.

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

On day 9, Dude scored an estimated 3.15 crores, showing a good jump of 57.5% from day 8’s 2 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 61.65 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 72.74 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 56.5 crores

Day 8 – 2 crores

Day 9 – 3.15 crores

Total – 61.65 crores

Just a few crores away from the hit verdict

Reportedly, Dude was mounted on a budget of 35 crores, including all expenses. Considering such a controlled cost and a solid start, the film recovered its budget immediately. With 61.65 crore net already in the kitty, the rom-com has made a return on investment (ROI) of 26.65 crores. Calculated further, it equals 76.14% returns, and as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

To secure a hit verdict, the film must achieve 100% returns, which will be accomplished at a net collection of 70 crores. This feat is likely to be achieved in the next 3-4 days.

Box office summary:

Budget – 35 crores

India net collection – 61.65 crores

ROI – 26.65 crores

ROI% – 76.14%

Verdict – Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Diesel Box Office Collection Day 8: Harish Kalyan Tastes A Failure After Delivering A Super Hit In 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News