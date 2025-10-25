Diesel, starring Harish Kalyan, Vinay Rai, Athulya Ravi, and others, has entered the second week on a disappointing note. In the opening week itself, it was clear that the film was going to suffer a big time, and now, its fate is already sealed at the Indian box office. For Harish, it’s a big setback as he was coming fresh from the big success of Lubber Pandhu, which was released in 2024. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

The Kollywood action thriller was theatrically released on October 17. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it secured a mixed word-of-mouth. Since it had low pre-release buzz, it failed to fetch decent numbers on its opening day, and things didn’t improve in the following days.

How much did Diesel earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

After scoring an underwhelming 2.67 crores during the 7-day opening week, Diesel suffered a drop while entering the second week. As per Sacnilk, it earned just 7 lakh on day 8. Overall, it has earned an estimated 2.74 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 3.23 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 25 lakh

Day 2 – 32 lakh

Day 3 – 44 lakh

Day 4 – 69 lakh

Day 5 – 60 lakh

Day 6 – 23 lakh

Day 7 – 14 lakh

Day 8 – 7 lakh

Total – 2.74 crores

Harish Kalyan tastes a failure!

While there’s no official confirmation about the cost, Diesel was reportedly made on a budget of 12 crores. Against this cost, it needed a net collection of 2.74 crores to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Unfortunately, considering the present trend, it is heading towards a lifetime collection of less than 4 crores.

So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, the film will conclude its run with a flop verdict. This is really disappointing as Harish Kalyan’s last release, Lubber Pandhu, was a massive success. Made on a budget of 5 crores, it did a business of 37.6 crore net at the Indian box office. It enjoyed a return on investment (ROI) of 32.6 crores, which equals 652% returns. It was declared a super hit.

