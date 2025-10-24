Harish Kalyan’s new offering Diesel has not been able to perform well at the box office ever since it was released in the theaters on October 17, 2025. The actor, last year, delivered a superhit with Lubber Pandhu, which was one of the most profitable Tamil films of 2024. However, the actor is struggling with his latest release.

In 8 days, Harish Kalyan‘s latest action thriller has not been able to touch the 5 crore mark also. In fact, the film stands at a net collection of 2.67 crore only in India. At this pace it seems impossible for the film to even recover its budget!

Diesel Box Office Day 8

On the 8th day, Thursday, October 23, Diesel earned only 14 lakh at the box office. This is a drop of almost 39% from the previous day, which brought 23 lakh at the box office for the film. In its entire run, the film has not even touched the 1 crore mark on any day.

Check out the day-wise earnings of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 25 lakh

Day 2: 25 lakh

Day 3: 32 lakh

Day 4: 44 lakh

Day 5: 69 lakh

Day 6: 60 lakh

Day 7: 23 lakh

Day 8: 14 lakh

Total: 2.67 crore

Is Diesel A Flop At The Box Office?

Harish Kalyan’s Diesel is mounted on a reported budget of 12 crore at the box office, and the film has managed to recover only 22.25% of its entire budget. To enter the success zone, almost 9.5 crore at the box office is still needed, which seems impossible currently. The film is not yet a flop, but it is definitely heading towards a huge loss!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

