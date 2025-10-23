Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is enjoying massive buzz. The romantic drama will soon emerge as a box office success. It has surpassed Sanam Teri Kasam’s original lifetime and has become his highest worldwide grosser ever. Scroll below for the day 2 collection!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Overseas Run

Harshvardhan Rane is slowly gaining trust at the box office. He’s yet to prove his mettle overseas. But his latest romantic drama is gaining decent footfalls internationally. In only 2 days, it has grossed 1 crore. The word-of-mouth is favorable; all eyes on the growth during its first weekend.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Collection

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is enjoying a spectacular run at the domestic box office. It has already accumulated 18.98 crore net against a production budget of 25 crores. Today, Milap Zaveri’s directorial will gain the success tag. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 22.39 crores.

Combined with the overseas gross, the worldwide total surges to 23.39 crore gross. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s film has surpassed Loveyapa, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, among other 2025 releases.

It is now inching closer to surpassing the global lifetime of Dhadak 2 (33.20 crores). Post that, the romantic drama will be competing against Metro In Dino (69.73 crores) to enter the top 5 romantic grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 102.64 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crores Param Sundari: 89.72 crores Metro In Dino: 69.73 crores

Beats Sanam Teri Kasam

Back in 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam raked in 16 crore gross worldwide in its lifetime. In only 48 hours, Harshvardhan Rane starrer has surpassed that mark with a considerable margin. It is now #1 grosser of all time globally!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 2

India net: 18.98 crores

India gross: 22.39 crores

Overseas gross: 1 crore

Worldwide gross: 23.39 crores

