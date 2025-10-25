Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju‘s Dude has already become a good success story at the Indian box office. However, in terms of longevity of theatrical run, the film isn’t performing on the expected lines. The way it started its theatrical run, the rom-com was expected to score big, but now, it is hinting at a premature end. Yesterday, on day 8, it also registered the lowest second Friday collection for Pradeep. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

With a good pre-release buzz, the Kollywood romantic comedy entertainer opened to solid numbers. In the first four to five days, it maintained a strong hold at ticket windows due to the weekend and Diwali factor. Post-Diwali, it displayed significant drops. Still, it raked in a strong number of 56.5 crores during the 7-day opening week. On day 8, it dropped further and earned an estimated 1.16 crores.

Records the lowest 2nd Friday for Pradeep Ranganathan

With 1.16 crores coming in, Dude registered the lowest second Friday for Pradeep Ranganathan. For those who don’t know, Pradeep’s debut film, Love Today, scored 2.96 crores on the second Friday. If a comparison is made, his latest release earned 60.81% or 61% less collection than Love Today. Pradeep’s Dragon did a business of 4.7 crores on its second Friday.

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

Overall, Dude has earned an estimated 57.66 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office in 8 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic total is 68.03 crores. From here, the film might struggle to reach the 75 crore (net) milestone. Nonetheless, it’s a commercial success.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 9.75 crores

Day 2 – 10.4 crores

Day 3 – 10.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.8 crores

Day 5 – 8.75 crores

Day 6 – 4 crores

Day 7 – 2.2 crores

Day 8 – 1.16 crores

Total – 57.66 crores

More about the film

Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, the Kollywood rom-com was theatrically released on October 17. It also stars R Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon. It was reportedly made on a budget of 35 crores.

