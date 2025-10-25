Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, has emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office within its 6-day opening weekend. Despite a clash with Thamma, it is on track to become a surprise hit of the season by making 100% returns. Apart from that, it is all set to become the highest-grossing film of Harshvardhan by surpassing his Sanam Teri Kasam. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Due to the Diwali holiday, the Bollywood romantic drama opened strongly by minting 10.1 crores. On day 2, it displayed minimal drop and earned 8.88 crores. On day 3, again, it maintained a good hold and scored 7.1 crores. It displayed a good trend again and earned 6.41 crores on day 4. The reason behind this trend is the good response in B and C centers, which also contributed to the success of Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) and Saiyaara.

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned 32.49 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 38.33 crores. Today, on day 5, and tomorrow, on day 6, the film is expected to pick up well and post a strong number on the board. Very soon, it’ll reach its first major milestone of 50 crore (net).

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.1 crores

Day 2 – 8.88 crores

Day 3 – 7.1 crores

Day 4 – 6.41 crores

Total – 32.49 crores

Soon to beat Sanam Teri Kasam

While Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat surpassed the original run of Sanam Teri Kasam (9 crores) on its opening day, it is yet to beat the combined collection of its original run and re-release, which stands at 44.55 crore net. As of now, it is 12.06 crores away from Sanam Teri Kasam. So, the latest romantic drama will need to earn 12.07 crores to topple Harshvardhan Rane‘s top grosser.

Take a look at Harshvardhan Rane’s top grossers in India (net):

Sanam Teri Kasam – 44.55 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – 32.49 crores (4 days) Savi – 13 crores Paltan – 7.2 crores

