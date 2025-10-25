Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as a massive success at the Indian box office, and it continues to rake in money even in its fourth week. In the first two weeks, it had a blast at ticket windows. During the third week, it benefited from the Diwali festive season. And now, it has started its new week and is smoothly cruising towards the much-awaited 600 crore club at the Indian box office. Amid this, it has reached an important milestone in the Telugu states. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Kannada magnum opus had a solid run during the 8-day extended opening week, earning 337.4 crores. In the second week, it saw an expected drop, scoring 147.85 crores. During the third week, it maintained a good hold and amassed 78.85 crores. It started the fourth week on a decent note and earned an estimated 3.06 crores on day 23.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 567.16 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it stands at 669.24 crore gross. It might miss the 600 crore (net) milestone this weekend, but it will definitely achieve the feat in the next few days.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Week 3 – 78.85 crores

Day 23 – 3.06 crores

Total – 567.16 crores

Joins KGF Chapter 2 with this milestone in the Telugu states

Backed by solid buzz and good word-of-mouth, Kantara: Chapter 1 pulled off a solid start in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). And now, after spending over 20 days in theaters, the film has comfortably crossed the 100 crore milestone in gross collection. This is a significant achievement, making it the second Kannada film to accomplish this, following Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. However, it won’t be able to cross the lifetime collection of the KGF sequel.

KGF Chapter 2 earned 137.39 crore gross, which is entirely out of reach for the Rishab Shetty starrer. For those who don’t know, the Kantara prequel currently stands at 102.95 crore gross.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ravanaprabhu Re-Release Box Office Day 14: Surpasses Manichitrathazhu To Become Mollywood’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Re-Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News