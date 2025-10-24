The magic of Mohanlal refuses to fade away as his new releases, as well as re-releases, continue to do wonders at the box office. In 2025, he has been enjoying a glorious run, with L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam earning big. Even his recent re-release, Ravanaprabhu, has fetched brilliant numbers globally. In the meantime, it has also emerged as Mollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing re-release of all time. Continue reading for a detailed 14-day collection report.

Laletan enjoys unparalleled stardom, and he has proved it time and again. Just after Hridayapoorvam ended its theatrical run, the superstar made a return to the big screens with the 24-year-old Mollywood action thriller. It opened on a fantastic note and maintained strong momentum. During its run, it achieved several milestones, and most recently, it went on to achieve another exciting feat.

How much did Ravanaprabhu re-release earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

As per the latest collection update, Ravanaprabhu re-release has amassed 3.45 crore gross in Kerala in 14 days. From the rest of India, it added another 60 lakh gross. Overseas, it has earned $73K so far, which equals 64 lakh gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 4.7 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India gross – 4.05 crores

Overseas gross – 64 lakh

Worldwide gross – 4.7 crores approx.

Becomes Mollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film among re-releases

With 4.7 crores in the kitty, Ravanaprabhu has become the 3rd highest-grossing film among Mollywood re-releases. To secure the 3rd spot, it surpassed the collection of Manichitrathazhu (4.64 crores). However, the next target of Spadikam (4.94 crores) is out of reach.

Take a look at the top 5 Mollywood re-release grossers at the worldwide box office:

Devadoothan – 5.4 crores Spadikam – 4.94 crores Ravanaprabhu – 4.7 crores Manichitrathazhu – 4.64 crores Chotta Mumbai – 4.35 crores

More about the film

The Mollywood action thriller was originally released in 2001. It was re-released in theatres on October 10. Apart from Mohanlal, it also featured Vasundhara Das, Siddique, Napoleon, Innocent, and Vijayaraghavan in key roles. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: OG Box Office Collection Day 29: Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Wrap Up Soon, Faces A Deficit Of 50 Crore+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News