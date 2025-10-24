OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles, is nearing its end, and it will be out of theaters within the next few days. Recently, it premiered on Netflix, thus making it clear that the end is very near. Yesterday, on day 29, it concluded its 4th week at the Indian box office, and the collection accumulated so far has been disappointing. The start it got, the film had the potential to score 250 or 300 crore net, but unfortunately, it’s going to wrap up below the 200 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did OG earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

Due to the mixed reviews, the Tollywood magnum opus failed to make it big despite a fantastic start. For those who don’t know, it opened at a huge 84.75 crores. After facing significant drops, it ended its 8-day extended opening week at 169.3 crores. In the second week, it fell like ninepins and earned only 18.5 crores. In the third week, it earned 4.98 crores. It dropped further, earning an estimated 99 lakh in the fourth week.

Overall, OG has earned an estimated 193.77 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 29 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 228.64 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 169.3 crores

Week 2 – 18.5 crores

Week 3 – 4.98 crores

Week 4 – 99 lakh

Total – 193.77 crores

Facing a deficit of over 50 crores

From its current position, OG won’t make significant earnings and is likely to conclude its run below 195 crore in net collection. Considering the reported budget of 250 crores, the film was expected to earn 250 crore net to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office, but it failed to do so.

As of now, it is facing a deficit of 56.23 crores and is expected to conclude the run with a deficit of around 55 crores or slightly more. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it is a losing affair.

