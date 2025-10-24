Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s starrer Thamma has comfortably crossed the 75 crore mark at the worldwide box office, that too, in a span of only 72 crores. It has also surpassed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to achieve another feat. Scroll below for the day 3 updates!

Thamma Overseas Box Office

The word-of-mouth is tremendous at the domestic box office, and the mania is now going viral even in the international markets. In only 3 days, Thamma has collected 10 crore gross overseas. It has crushed the lifetime of Son of Sardaar 2, which grossed only 9.75 crore gross. The best is yet to come as the weekend is around the corner.

Beats Shubh Mangal Saavdhan worldwide!

In India, Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial has accumulated 58.79 crore net, which is about 69.37 crores in gross earnings. When combined with the overseas gross, the worldwide total of Thamma surges to 79.37 crore gross.

The romantic horrror comedy has surpassed the global lifetime of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to become Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide! Today, it is expected to cross Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and take over the 7th spot. With each passing day, Maddock Films’ production is breaking new records, registering an impressive box office run!

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide below:

Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crores Dream Girl: 196.84 crores Bala: 171.49 crores Dream Girl 2: 140.56 crores AndhaDhun: 453.8 crores Article 15: 93.08 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 86.39 crores Thamma: 79.37 crores Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 65.64 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 58.55 crores

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 58.79 crores

India gross: 69.37 crores

Overseas gross – 10 crores

Worldwide gross – 79.37 crores

