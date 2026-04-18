The recent episode of General Hospital saw big movements, including the return of Ethan and Carly confiding in Lucas about her feelings for Valentin without naming him. Here’s how the reunion of Ethan and Lulu went, as well as how Lucas responded to Carly’s confession about her new feelings.

General Hospital: Carly Reveals She Cares For Valentin While Ethan Reunites With Kristina & Lulu

Lulu spotted Ethan with his back towards her and asked if she knew him. Ethan turned around and joked that he hoped so. Lulu was ecstatic to see her half-brother and rushed to hug him. She was surprised he was back home without informing her and asked what he was running from this time.

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Ethan replied that he was missing the family, and after visiting Robert, Holly, Sasha, and Daisy, he came home to see the others. The two remembered their father, Luke, and had a catch-up session where Lulu told Nathan that she was dating someone. She did not mention Cassius, aka fake Nathan.

She asked how long he was back for, and he replied that his plan was open at the moment. Lulu then asked him to come stay at the Spencer House while he was in town. Ethan told her that he’d join her later after making another stop. Kristina opened her door to find Ethan on the other side.

She was surprised to see him there, and Ethan smiled, stating that it might just be his lucky day. On the other hand, Carly and Lucas were hanging out when he questioned her about a parcel containing a razor. At first, she told him it was Brennan’s, but later confessed that there was someone else.

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Carly added that it was complicated as she didn’t have a future with the mystery guy. She did not reveal that it was Valentin, but Lucas pointed out that she looked like she really cared about him and told her to break up with Brennan. She told him she hadn’t broken up with him due to a few reasons.

Carly then explained that it was hard because the mystery man understood her in a way no one had in a long time. Lucas told her that he had never seen her talk about a man like this before and wondered if they could make it work somehow. Carly replied that circumstances brought them together.

And later, circumstances are what will keep them apart. Lucas told her that it looked like she did not want that to happen and promised her he would support her no matter what she did, even if it was complicated to explain.

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