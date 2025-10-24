Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, and Nithya Menen, started its journey on a good note but failed to maintain the pace and fetched underwhelming numbers. At the very least, the film was expected to gross 100-120 crore globally, but unfortunately, it concluded its run with significantly less collection. In fact, it failed to even reach the 75 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Kollywood drama was theatrically released on October 1, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and other actors were praised for their portrayals, as well as the concept and intention of the film. However, it received criticism for its predictability and clichés. Among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with decent to mixed word of mouth.

How much did Idli Kadai earn at the worldwide box office?

In the 5-day extended opening weekend, Idli Kadai minted 39.35 crores. It concluded the 9-day extended opening week by earning 44.25 crores. However, thereafter, it didn’t do much and eventually ended its run at an estimated 50.35 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 59.41 crore gross.

Overseas, Idli Kadai earned 12.5 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 71.91 crore gross.

Closing box office collection breakdown:

India net – 50.35 crores

India gross – 59.41 crores

Overseas gross – 12.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 71.91 crores

Fails to enter Dhanush’s top 5 grossers post-COVID

Dhanush’s 5th highest-grossing film post-COVID is Captain Miller with 75.43 crore gross. As his Kollywood drama concluded the run at 71.91 crore gross, it failed to be among his top 5 grossers.

Take a look at Dhanush’s top 5 worldwide grossers post-COVID:

Raayan – 155.35 crores Kuberaa – 138.86 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 117.88 crores Vaathi – 116.2 crores Captain Miller – 75.43 crores

Box office verdict

Reportedly, Idli Kadai was mounted on a budget of 100 crores. Against this cost, it needed a net collection of 100 crores to enter the safe zone. However, it concluded the run at 50.35 crore net and ended up securing a losing verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 100 crores

India net collection – 50.35 crores

Deficit – 49.65 crores

Verdict – Losing

