Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Thamma has comfortably crossed the 70 crore milestone at the Indian box office. The romantic horror-comedy witnessed a 12% drop in collection on Friday. But despite that, it managed to unlock two big milestones on day 4. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the official figures, Thamma raked 12.66 crores on day 4. It was a regular working Friday, but Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial maintained an excellent hold with only a routine drop. Maddock Films’ production is dominating the ticket windows, giving Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and other releases a run for their money.

The overall net box office collection in India reaches 71.45 crores. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 84.31 crores. This weekend, Thamma will comfortably enter the 100 crore club. Post that, it will compete against Sikandar (129.95 crores) to emerge as the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (net collection):

Day 1: 25.10 crores

Day 2: 19.23 crores

Day 3: 14.45 crores

Day 4: 12.66 crores

Total: 71.45 crores

Now the 4th highest grosser in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has beaten Bhediya (65.84 crores) at the Indian box office. It is now the 4th highest-grossing film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The next aim is to surpass Munjya (107 crores) and officially enter the top 3.

Take a look at the box office performance of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe:

Stree 2: 627.50 crores Stree: 129.67 crores Munjya: 107 crores Thamma: 71.45 crores Bhediya: 65.84 crores

Becomes Ayushmann Khurrana’s 6th highest-grosser of all time!

The romantic horror-comedy is climbing up the ladder with each passing day. It has now left behind Article 15 (63.05 crores) to become Ayushmann Khurrana’s 6th highest-grossing film in India.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana (net collection):

Dream Girl – 139.7 crores Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crores Bala – 116.38 crores Dream Girl 2 – 105 crores AndhaDhun – 72.5 crores Thamma – 71.45 crores Article 15 – 63.05 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.5 crores Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – 41.9 crores Vicky Donor – 40.01 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary Day 4

India net: 71.45 crores

India gross: 84.31 crores

