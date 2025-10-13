The trailer of Thamma has already got fans talking. There are a few surprising glimpses and familiar tunes that hint at connections to Maddock Films’ other movies. While nothing has been officially confirmed, viewers are eager to see whether characters from previous Maddock hits will make a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film.

Bhediya’s Scene In Thamma Trailer

If you watch the trailer closely, you will notice a scene featuring Bhediya. This strongly suggests that the character could appear in Thamma. His role could be a brief cameo, or he could have a more substantial role by aiding Rashmika Mandanna’s character in the narrative. The fans cannot wait to see how this old character integrates into the world of Thamma and what influence he can have on the plot.

First look at Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya in Thamma is here—and he’s fiercer than ever. With glowing red eyes and brutal energy, his return confirms Maddock’s expanding Horror-Comedy Universe. Werewolves, vampires, and chaos await this Diwali on Oct 21. 🐺🔥 pic.twitter.com/HgkKI2i6hq — Indiawood Updates (@IndiawoodUpdate) September 29, 2025

Hints Of Munjya’s Appearance In Thamma

Another interesting detail is the inclusion of the song Hai Jamalo, which is closely tied to the Munjya movie, in the Thamma trailer. Although the creators have not officially announced anything, this is a subtle hint that Munjya may appear in Thamma.

His appearance could be another cameo or can be safely presumed to be in a post-credits scene, laying the groundwork for the next film in the universe. This would follow the pattern set by Maddock Films, connecting their horror-comedy movies through small crossovers and Easter eggs.

If these appearances happen, it would make the movie even more entertaining for viewers who follow the Maddock horror-comedy universe.

Legends, chills & entertainment Maddock HCU is a total gamechanger. Stree, Munjya, Thamma, what a ride!#Thamma pic.twitter.com/2bJuJ6V8bp — Sagar Tanya (@sagar_tanaya) September 28, 2025

More About Thamma

Thamma is set to release in theaters on the day of Diwali, October 21, 2025. The film has been helmed by director Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, along with Amar Kaushik, under the Maddock Films label. Thamma features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

The film’s synopsis on IMDb states, “Two destined lovers battle supernatural forces, family ties, and nature itself to defend their forbidden romance in a mystical world where ancient powers and prophecies threaten to keep them apart.”

Check out the trailer of Thamma below:

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: From Chhaava To Thamma: How Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films Shaped A Landmark Year Through Diverse Storytelling

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News