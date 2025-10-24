Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has turned out to be the next big surprise in Bollywood. Milap Zaveri’s romantic drama has gained the success tag in only 3 days. It is now inching closer to surpassing the worldwide lifetime of Dhadak 2. Read the latest box office updates!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Domestic Box Office

The romantic drama was released on Tuesday, October 21, coinciding with the Diwali holiday. Despite the weekdays, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat accumulated 26.08 crores in the first three days of its domestic run.

It has surpassed the opening weekend collection of as many as 5 romantic releases of 2025. The list includes Metro In Dino (18.65 crores), Dhadak 2 (11.97 crores), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (5.28 crores), Loveyapa (4.75 crores), and Azaad (4.75 crores).

Set to beat Dhadak 2 worldwide

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama is slow but steady at the overseas box office. In three days, it has maintained a decent momentum, adding 1.50 crore gross to the kitty.

The worldwide box office collection of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat surges to 32.27 crore gross in 3 days. It has already emerged as Harshvardhan Rane’s highest-grossing film globally by beating the original lifetime gross of every single one of his films.

Milap Zaveri’s film is now aiming to surpass Dhadak 2, which earned 33.20 crore gross in its global lifetime. It needs exactly 92 lakhs more in the kitty and will easily cross that mark today, with a considerable margin. Post that, it will be competing against Metro In Dino (69.73 crores) to enter the top 5 romantic grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 26.08 crores

India gross: 30.77 crores

Overseas gross: 1.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 32.27 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thamma Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Beats Son Of Sardaar 2 Overseas, Becomes Ayushmann Khurrana’s #8 Grosser Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News