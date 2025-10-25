Rishab Shetty’s super-duper hit Kantara Chapter 1 has completed three weeks in theatres. The mythological action drama is facing strong competition at the ticket windows, but is maintaining an impressive hold in the Hindi belt. It is now close to surpassing Housefull 5. Scroll below for the day 23 collection!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 23

According to the official update, Kantara Chapter 1 raked 3.50 crores on day 23. It was a regular working Friday, and a routine dip was expected. Amid competition from Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, it witnessed a drop of 12.5% compared to 4 crores earned on the previous day.

The net box office collection in India reaches 197.12 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 232.60 crores. Rishab Shetty’s directorial is now set to enjoy the fourth weekend boost. The word-of-mouth is positive, which means it would make a roaring entry into the 200 crore club. Exciting times ahead!

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (net collection) in Hindi below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 54.57 crores

Week 3: 28.95 crores

Day 23: 2 crores*

Total: 197.12 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 vs Housefull 5 Box Office

Hombale Films production is now chasing the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, which earned 198.41 crores. It only needs 1.29 crores more in the kitty to achieve the milestone! With that, the Kantara prequel will emerge as the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary (23 days)

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 197.12 crores

ROI: 228%

Gross collection: 232.60 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

