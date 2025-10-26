Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma clashed with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat this Diwali, and interestingly, both films are maintaining a good pace at the box office. In fact, the first Sunday of both films is ringing with good news and a good jump.

Harshvardhan Rane Leads With Occupancy

On Sunday, October 26, Harshvardhan Rane’s film managed to register an occupancy of 12% for the morning shows in the theaters. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana’s horror comedy registered a little lower occupancy for the morning shows – in the range of 10 – 10.5%.

Thamma VS Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 6 BMS Sales

On the sixth day, Sunday, October 26, Thamma registered a BMS sale of almost 66K tickets from 8 AM to 3 PM. This is almost 74% higher ticket sales than Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which registered a ticket sale of almost 38K on BMS.

It would be interesting to see how both films fare over the first weekend. Currently, till Friday, Thamma stands at a total of 71.4 crore and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stands at a net collection of 32.49 crore in India.

About Thamma

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the official synopsis of the film says, “Two destined lovers battle supernatural forces, family ties, and nature itself to defend their forbidden romance in a mystical world where ancient powers and prophecies threaten to keep them apart.”

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the official synopsis of the film says, “When a powerful politician falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride, and heartbreak.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

