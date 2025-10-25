Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s Malayalam superhero flick Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is close to the end of its theatrical run. It has already wrapped up its journey in the Hindi belt, but unfortunately, not on a desired note. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Lokah Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection

Dulquer Salmaan’s production made a lot of noise upon its big release on August 28, 2025. It was expected to work very well in the Hindi belt, as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many other Bollywood stars also raved about the female-led superhero flick. Lokah Chapter 1 made a slow start, earning 15 lakhs on day 1.

In its lifetime, Lokah Chapter 1 accumulated only 3.78 crores at the Hindi box office. This is only about a 24% contribution to its overall earnings of 156.55 crores (all languages included). Many other South films, including Coolie, Mirai and Game Changer earned much more.

Take a look at the South grossers of 2025 at the Hindi box office:

Kantara Chapter 1: 195.62 crores Game Changer: 37.47 crores Coolie: 37.25 crores Mirai: 17.48 crores

Lokah Chapter 1 vs L2: Empuraan

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra outperformed its Malayalam rival L2: Empuraan at the Hindi box office. Mohanlal starrer had collected 2.42 crores in its lifetime, which means Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer has earned almost 56% higher. But unfortunately, that’s not enough to make a mark.

More about Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Directed by Dominic Arun, the ensemble cast features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar. It is produced under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, which has already announced the sequel, Lokah Chapter 2, featuring Tovino Thomas in the leading role.

Lokah Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in India. It is also the highest Mollywood grosser at the worldwide box office.

