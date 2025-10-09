Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair in key roles, has wrapped up its decent run at the worldwide box office. Released after the grand success of Laletan’s Thudarum, the film had huge potential but managed to earn less than 100 crore gross globally. Nonetheless, it managed to emerge as a success story. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the Mollywood comedy drama was theatrically released on August 28, 2025. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise coming in for the performances of the lead cast and the light-hearted execution. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it secured a thumbs-up.

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the Indian box office?

Hridayapoorvam started its journey on a good note, but it was significantly impacted by the unexpected storm of Lokah: Chapter 1, which was released on the same day. Lokah’s insane run sidelined Laletan’s comedy drama and grabbed the limelight. Amidst the strong run of Lokah, it continued to make fair earnings and eventually settled for a lifetime collection of 40.12 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 47.34 crore gross.

Box office verdict of Hridayapoorvam

Reportedly, Hridayapoorvam was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it earned 40.12 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 10.12 crores. Calculated further, it equals 33.73% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crores

India net collection – 40.12 crores

ROI – 10.12 crores

ROI% – 33.73%

Verdict – Plus

Worldwide box office earnings

As mentioned above, the Mohanlal starrer earned 47.34 crore gross in India. Internationally, it ended its run at 29.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 76.59 crore gross.

After L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, Mohanlal had a chance of scoring a hat-trick of global centuries, but he missed the opportunity.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 40.12 crores

India gross – 47.34 crores

Overseas gross – 29.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 76.59 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: OG Box Office Collection 14: Becomes Tollywood’s Top Grosser Of 2025 In India, Crosses Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News