Madharasi Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan Delivered 57% Higher Earnings Than His Total Fee

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi is heading towards huge losses at the box office. The action biggie helmed by AR Murugadoss was much hyped but did not live up to the expectations. In India, the film hit a total of net collection of 62.82 crore, meanwhile, it missed the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office by a whisker.

Sivakarthikeyan’s film earned a total of 99.12 crore at the worldwide box office. The film was supposed to clash at the box office with Teja Sajja’s Mirai, and both the films were scheduled to arrive on September 5. However, Mirai arrived a week later but still the competition did not fade.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Fee For Madharasi

The actor reportedly charged 40 crore as his remuneration for Madharasi and delivered 57% higher earnings than his entire fee. However, the film has still incurred losses and there are three major reasons that have contributed to the failure of the film also starring Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon and others.

Here are the three major reasons that pushed Madharasi towards a disaster verdict.

The Love Story VS Action!

The film is divided into two plots – one that is dominated by action and the other Sivakarthikeyan’s love story with Rukmini Vasanth. The love story dominated the action part, but the film was presented and promoted as an action biggie!

The Mammoth Budget

The film is mounted on a mammoth budget of 180 crore. This budget was astronomical for a film that was loose on the screenplay. Moreover, the starpower was not strong enough to pull off such a mammoth budget!

The Expectation Burden!

Sivakarthikeyan‘s last film, Amaran, was a blockbuster, and expectations were at an all-time high for this film. However, Amaran worked due to its emotional value since it was a war hero biopic! There was no way Madharasi could have matched that intensity!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 6: Rishab Shetty Has An Impossible 2551 Crore Target To Dethrone Most Profitable Kannada Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News