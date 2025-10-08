Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is creating a stir at the box office, and in six days, the net collection of the film stands at a total of 290 crore in all languages. It is only a day away from entering the 300 crore club at the box office. It would be an achievement for Sandalwood since very few films have reached this mark!

Is Rishab Shetty’s Prequel A Super Hit?

Rishab Shetty‘s prequel is already a hit at the box office. But the film, mounted on a budget of 125 crore, needs a total of 312.5 crore at the box office to become a superhit. Currently, it is still 22.5 crore away from the super hit verdict!

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, October 7, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 33.5 crore in all languages. This is a slight growth of 7.2% from the previous day, which brought 31.25 crore at the box office. Kannada version brought 13 crore on Tuesday, while the Telugu and Tamil versions brought 4.75 crore and 2.5 crore respectively. The Malayalam version also brought 2.25 crore.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collections – All Languages).

Day 1: 61.85 crore

Day 2: 45.4 crore

Day 3: 55 crore

Day 4: 63 crore

Day 5: 31.25 crore

Day 6: 33.5 crore

Total: 290 crore

Kantara Chapter 1’s Impossible Target!

Kantara Chapter 1 has churned out a profit of almost 132% at the box office, against the 290 crore net collection. However, in order to beat the most profitable Kannada film of 2025, it needs to beat Su From So, which earned a massive profit of 1941.5%! Mounted on a budget of 4.5 crore, the horror comedy earned 91.87 crore in its lifetime! To beat this return on investment, Rishab Shetty’s film needs to earn a lifetime collection of almost 2551 crore. Impossible in this lifetime at the least!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Kannada Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 40: Enjoys A Staggering 414% Returns, Beats Chhaava In Profit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News