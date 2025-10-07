Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in key roles, has passed the crucial Monday test. After a decent 4-day extended opening weekend, all eyes were set to see how the film performs on the first weekday, and now the result is out. Compared to its first Friday, the film has displayed a drop of less than 50%. In the meantime, it has emerged as Janhvi’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 collection report!

The Bollywood romantic comedy entertainer was theatrically released on October 2, alongside Kantara: Chapter 1. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, it clocked a good start and thereafter, maintained the momentum. In its opening weekend, it amassed 32.12 crores, and now, even on weekdays, it is likely to continue making decent earnings.

How much did Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

As per the official collection update, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari did a business of 3.25 crores on day 5. Compared to day 2 (6.01 crores), which was also a regular working day, the film displayed a drop of less than 50%, going down by 45.92%. With such a score, it has passed the Monday litmus test. Overall, it has earned 35.37 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 41.73 crore gross after including GST.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.11 crores

Day 2 – 6.01 crores

Day 3 – 7.8 crores

Day 4 – 8.2 crores

Day 5 – 3.25 crores

Total – 35.37 crores

With such a healthy hold, the stage is set for the family entertainer, as it will show a good jump today, on day 6. Today, the film is being screened at discounted ticket rates on the occasion of blockbuster Tuesday. It’ll definitely provide a boost to the film.

Becomes Janhvi Kapoor’s 4th highest-grosser!

With 35.37 crores in the kitty, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has surpassed Mr & Mrs Mahi (35.14 crores) to become Janhvi Kapoor’s 4th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 grossers:

Devara – 292.71 crores Dhadak – 73.52 crores Param Sundari – 54.85 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 35.37 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 35.14 crores

